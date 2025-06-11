Hirooki Goto Says He’s ‘Sad To See’ Tetsuya Naito Leave NJPW, Thinks They’ll Meet Again

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto commented on the recent depature of Tetsuya Naito, noting that he’s ‘sad’ to see him leave. Here are highlights:

On his title reign so far: “It’s been intense. I feel really fulfilled that I’ve made up for a lot of lost ground, even if I should have been getting those results as a younger man. But I’m where I am thanks to the career I’ve had, and there’s plenty more I want to do as the champion.”

On the G1 and Forbidden Door: “Of course I want to win the G1 as the champion, but I want more than anything to be IWGP Champion by the time Forbidden Door comes around. I’ve said before that I want to face Kazuchika Okada and Katsuyori SHibata, and Forbidden Door is my only chance for that.”

On Tetsuya Naito leaving NJPW: “It’s a little weird for an entire faction I’ve feuded with to disappear. But you know, (Tetsuya) Naito always talks about the courage to take a leap, and I think he’s shown that… I’ve always felt myself that I wouldn’t want to wrestle anywhere else, and I’ll end my career here. I don’t know what made Naito arrive at the decision he did, and I’m sure it’s not just one thing. I’m sad to see him go, but I’m sure I’ll see him in the ring again… A lot of people go and come back in this business. (Katsuyori) Shibata was the same. There’s no forever’s in this business.”