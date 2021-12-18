Hook Set For Action On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Hook will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Friday night that Hook, who won his debut match on last week’s show, will take on Bear Bronson on the Christmas episode of Rampage.

The updated lineup for the episode, which takes place on Christmas Day rather than usual Christmas Eve, is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes

* Hook vs. Bear Bronson