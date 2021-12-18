wrestling / News
Hook Set For Action On Next Week’s AEW Rampage
December 17, 2021 | Posted by
Hook will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Friday night that Hook, who won his debut match on last week’s show, will take on Bear Bronson on the Christmas episode of Rampage.
The updated lineup for the episode, which takes place on Christmas Day rather than usual Christmas Eve, is:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes
* Hook vs. Bear Bronson
#HolidayBash continues with a Christmas Night edition of #AEWRampage on SATURDAY Dec. 25 at a special start time of 9pm ET/8pm CT on TNT:
-TNT Title: @sammyguevara v #CodyRhodes
–@730hook v @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/wXMO6S3mDV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021
