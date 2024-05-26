Hornswoggle Recalls Getting Emotional Over Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Win

Hornswoggle recently recalled his reaction to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. The WWE alumnus recalled watching the match during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and noted that he got emotional over the moment.

“I was watching with my son, and it literally welled me up,” Hornswoggle said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Because it was one of the most awesome builds. He was a guy that…it wasn’t like he shouldn’t have made it to that level, but you never thought he would. He should’ve, for sure should’ve. And [he] always gets a great reaction, always did everything they asked, everything they asked. That promo, it just popped up on my timeline the other day, the New Day promo with redacted [Vince McMahon]. And they’re like, laying it all out there. It was heartfelt.”

He added, “Man, that night when he won, it’s the most…I truly feel it’s the most heartfelt moment of any WrestleMania ever. Any WrestleMania of all time. That’s where fans can really take it in and go ‘This is special. This means something.’ Wins and losses at WrestleMania can be cool and they can get a reaction. That meant something for the very first time I think. I don’t know if it’ll ever be topped, for such a heartfelt, wholesome moment. I don’t know what else happened on that show.”

Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to claim the championship in the culmination of his “KofiMania” run in the leadup to the PPV.