Hornswoggle On Working With El Torito In WeeLC Match, How It Surprised People

Hornswoggle has often talked about his love of his WeeLC match with El Torito, and he recently talked about the match surprassing expectations and more. The WWE alumnus spoke during an episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone about the match and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the match surprising people: “Everyone was denying it, everyone was thinking it was going to be such a joke. It was the only standing ovation, at that point, I’d ever gotten back in gorilla. To have Vince and everyone standing for it was pretty awesome, just a cool moment to have.”

On working with El Torito in the match: “They always said, the last thing they wanted to do is have him and I work with each other because, “That’s just too easy,’ well no s**t, obviously. So why not do it?”

On his love of the match: “We struck gold that night and it was awesome, it’s the best match I ever had and ever will have. It’s one of those moments where I’ll always remember it.”