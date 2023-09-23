Hugo Savinovich On How Much More Impact Eddie Guerrero Could Have Had On Wrestling

Hugo Savinovich believes that had Eddie Guerrero not passed away when he did, he would have had an even bigger impact than he did on the wrestling business. Guerrero passed away in November of 2005, and Savinovich talked on Keepin’ It 100 about what could have been if he hadn’t died so soon. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what Guerrero may have done in his career if he hadn’t passed:“Not only did we miss some great years ahead of him, but I think that the best was yet to come. Because I think creatively, would he have gone full-time creatively and maybe an analyst on the Spanish shows too, I think that he would have been so productive because he had that quality of a wrestling mind.”

On Gurrerro’s potential impact as a creative mind: “You know, people have good ideas, but good ideas don’t necessarily make good business. A good idea in our business works when it projects the right image at the right moment that it will draw your TV ratings and put asses on the seats. I think, Eddie, we missed out on a big, huge part. I think that an analyst like him on a Spanish show and somebody of a consultant type would have been fantastic for Vince [McMahon].”