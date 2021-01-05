wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Opens Raw With an ‘hPhone’ Ad, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton Clip
January 5, 2021 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan kicked off Legends Night on Raw this week, and he did so with an ad for the “hPhone.” You can see the video below, in which Hogan spoofed the concept of an iPhone to start the show:
– Randy Orton picked up a win over Jeff Hardy from Raw, and a clip is below:
