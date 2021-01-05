wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Opens Raw With an ‘hPhone’ Ad, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton Clip

January 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Raw hPhone

Hulk Hogan kicked off Legends Night on Raw this week, and he did so with an ad for the “hPhone.” You can see the video below, in which Hogan spoofed the concept of an iPhone to start the show:

– Randy Orton picked up a win over Jeff Hardy from Raw, and a clip is below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading