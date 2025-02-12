Hulk Hogan & Real American Beer Sued By Woman Injured During Promotional Event

A woman who was hurt by a thrown beer can at a promotional event for Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer last summer is suing Hogan and the company. As you may recall, Hogan’s promotional event for his beer brand in Medina, Ohio back on August 19th, 2024 resulted in a 50 year-old woman being hit by a can. The woman, Michelle Harlukowicz, is now suing Hogan and Real American Beer for negligence according to FOX 8 in Akron.

The lawsuit, which was filed on February 10th, alleges that Hogan and other, unnamed promoters were getting the crowd riled up and tossing free cans to people in the crowd. It claims that Hogan or one of the other promoters threw the can an estimated 50 feet, leading to her being struck on the forehead above her hairline. The wound required 10 stitches to close.

Harlukowicz’ attorney noted, “She had an open wound to her forehead. It was pretty big. She ended up needing a number of stitches to her head, and she’s going to have some permanent scarring from that.”

Medina Police investigated but were unable to determine who threw the beer, so no charges were filed. The attorney added, “It’s unconscionable to think that you’re going to go to a bar to see a celebrity and end up being pelted with it with a can of beer.”

Harlukowicz is asking damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. The venue, Thirsty Cowboys, and its owner Aaron Lind are also listed in the lawsuit, which argued that the venue is also responsible for booking the promoters and for guests’ security.