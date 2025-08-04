FOX Set to Air Hulk Hogan Special That Will Feature Vince McMahon Interview

Following the return of Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam last night despite him being named in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit, it seems Vince McMahon is next to make a return to TV of sorts.

The Futon Critic reports that FOX is set to air TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan on Friday, August 12th at 8PM ET. The special is advertising interviews with Vince McMahon, Goldberg, Mick Foley, Sylvester Stallone, Charlotte Flair, Jacob Fatu, Alexa Bliss, and Jimmy Hart.

It’s not yet known if these will all be entirely new interviews or older footage edited together, but it is noteworthy that FOX is advertising McMahon for the special.