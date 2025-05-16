Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Reportedly Set To Bid For Hooters IP

Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer brand is reportedly set to submit a bid for Hooters’ intellectual property. Business Insider reports that the beer brand is planning a bid for Hooters after Hooters Of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

The bid would need to be approved by the parties overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings and it’s not clear how much it would be for, though it is said to be an all-cash offer.

If successful, the brand would be able to Hooters-branded merchandise including food and beverages that could be distributed at restaurants (including Hooters locations) along with at retailers and venues. Real American Beer would license the name back to the restaurants under the possible deal, with no plans for them to acquire or operating the restaurants themselves.