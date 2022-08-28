ICW NHB Pitfighter X: Battle Of The Tough Guys II Show One Results: Matt Tremont, John Wayne Murdoch In Action

ICW No Holds Barred held two Pitfighter X: Battle Of The Tough Guys II shows in Saturday, with the tournament kicking off on show one. You can see the full results from the show below, per PW Ponderings:

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: AKIRA def. Dr Redacted

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: KTB def. Manders

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: SLADE def. Kristian Ross

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: Brandon Kirk def. Danny Demanto

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: Hoodfoot def. Hardway Heeter

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: Bobby Beverly def. Casanova Valentine

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Aaron Williams

Battle Of The Tough Guys II First Round Match: Matt Tremont def. Chris Bradley