ICW NHB Pitfighter X: Battle Of The Tough Guys II Show Two Results: Tournament Finals, More

ICW No Holds Barred held two Pitfighter X: Battle Of The Tough Guys II shows in Saturday, with the tournament concluding on show two. You can see the full results from the show below, per PW Ponderings:

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Quarterfinal: AKIRA def. John Wayne Murdoch

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Quarterfinal: Brandon Kirk def. KTB

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Quarterfinal: Bobby Beverly def. SLADE

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Quarterfinal: HoodFoot def. Matt Tremont

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Semifinal: Bobby Beverly def. AKIRA

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Semifinal: HoodFoot def. Brandon Kirk

Kasey Kirk def. John Wayne Murdoch

Battle Of The Tough Guys II Finals: HoodFoot def. Bobby Beverly