Identity of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From WWE Raw Revealed

Jinder Mahal brought out an attorney on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the lawyer’s identity has been revealed. Monday night’s show saw Mahal get in the mic ahead of Veer’s match with Drew McIntyre and say he would sue McIntyre if he didn’t apologize for destroying Shanky with a chair on last week’s show. He brought out his lawyer, and McIntyre refused to apologize and in fact got DQ’d when he used a chair in a Claymore Kick against Veer.

As noted by Twitter account the Local Competitor, the lawyer was Arjun Singh. Singh is an independent talent (also knows as Geek Singh) who made his AEW debut on the June 29th episode of Dark in a losing effort against Angelico.

After McIntyre’s match, McIntyre grabbed Singh and gave him a Claymore Kick in the ring.