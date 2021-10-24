wrestling / News

The IInspiration Debut at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, Win Tag Team Titles (Clips)

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
The IInspiration

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), formerly the IIconics in WWE, made their Impact Wrestling debuts on Saturday night at Impact Bound for Glory and wasted no time winning the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles, defeating Havok & Rosemary.

Highlights from the match are below.

