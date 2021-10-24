wrestling / News
The IInspiration Debut at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, Win Tag Team Titles (Clips)
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), formerly the IIconics in WWE, made their Impact Wrestling debuts on Saturday night at Impact Bound for Glory and wasted no time winning the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles, defeating Havok & Rosemary.
Highlights from the match are below.
.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay have ARRIVED at #BoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/PDHvrsWrtB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
Destructive double team by @FearHavok and @WeAreRosemary. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/20ulWoZ0mK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @JessicaMcKay and @CassieLee! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/1MXfXvu7wI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
