Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Ilja Dragunov, Jurn Simmons, & More Attend WWE Tryout in Germany

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now

WWE has announced the following names in attendance at the tryouts in Germany…

* Ilja Rukober,aka Ilja Dragunov

* French grappler Camille Grignon

* German Strongman Champion Raffael Gordzielik.

* Jurn Sijtzema, aka Jurn Simmons

* French wrestler Edwige Trabouillet aka Mila Smidt.

* Emil Sitoci of Netherlands.

* Croatia’s Vesna Busic-Chaer aka Wesna

* Christopher Oketch, a 6-foot-3 strongman who has won competitions in Qatar and his native Kenya

* Aleksandar Jaksic of Munich pka LX Ken

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, Jurn Simmons, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading