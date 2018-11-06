wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov, Jurn Simmons, & More Attend WWE Tryout in Germany
WWE has announced the following names in attendance at the tryouts in Germany…
* Ilja Rukober,aka Ilja Dragunov
* French grappler Camille Grignon
* German Strongman Champion Raffael Gordzielik.
* Jurn Sijtzema, aka Jurn Simmons
* French wrestler Edwige Trabouillet aka Mila Smidt.
* Emil Sitoci of Netherlands.
* Croatia’s Vesna Busic-Chaer aka Wesna
* Christopher Oketch, a 6-foot-3 strongman who has won competitions in Qatar and his native Kenya
* Aleksandar Jaksic of Munich pka LX Ken