Ilja Dragunov, Jurn Simmons, & More Attend WWE Tryout in Germany

WWE has announced the following names in attendance at the tryouts in Germany…

* Ilja Rukober,aka Ilja Dragunov

* French grappler Camille Grignon

* German Strongman Champion Raffael Gordzielik.

* Jurn Sijtzema, aka Jurn Simmons

* French wrestler Edwige Trabouillet aka Mila Smidt.

* Emil Sitoci of Netherlands.

* Croatia’s Vesna Busic-Chaer aka Wesna

* Christopher Oketch, a 6-foot-3 strongman who has won competitions in Qatar and his native Kenya

* Aleksandar Jaksic of Munich pka LX Ken