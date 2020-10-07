Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Post-Show Online, Twitch Stream Has Commentary Issues

– The After Show post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below, with Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs breaking down the events from this week’s episode.

– This week’s Twitch stream of Impact had some audio issues early on, where the Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne’s commentary was not played over the first couple of matches. This included the segment when the two broke down the night’s card, leading to that segment being completely silent. The audio issues were largely fixed after the Rohit Raju vs. Jordynne Grace match.