wrestling / News
Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Post-Show Online, Twitch Stream Has Commentary Issues
October 6, 2020 | Posted by
– The After Show post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below, with Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs breaking down the events from this week’s episode.
– This week’s Twitch stream of Impact had some audio issues early on, where the Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne’s commentary was not played over the first couple of matches. This included the segment when the two broke down the night’s card, leading to that segment being completely silent. The audio issues were largely fixed after the Rohit Raju vs. Jordynne Grace match.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon’s Idea For Forming The APA, Working With The Undertaker
- Miro On Original Pitch For Sex Addict Storyline In WWE, Learning Wrestling From John Cena
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Asuka Hates Zelina, Ziggler and Roode Want Tag Gold
- Paige Says She’s ‘Learned a Lot About Unionism,’ Zelina Vega Responds