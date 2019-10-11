Impact Announces Bound For Glory Officially Sold During Media Day Event

– Impact Wrestling announced during its press day event at AXS TV Studios in California on Friday that its upcoming Bound For Glory PPV is officially sold out. 411’s Jeffrey Harris was in attendance at the press event, where Scott D’Amore announced that the sell-out for the show.

You can see pics and video from the event below. Bound For Glory takes place on October 20th from the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois. Following Bound For Glory, Impact will move to its new night and network Tuesdays on AXS TV as well as the Fight Network in Canada and its international feed.