wrestling / News
Impact Announces Bound For Glory Officially Sold During Media Day Event
– Impact Wrestling announced during its press day event at AXS TV Studios in California on Friday that its upcoming Bound For Glory PPV is officially sold out. 411’s Jeffrey Harris was in attendance at the press event, where Scott D’Amore announced that the sell-out for the show.
You can see pics and video from the event below. Bound For Glory takes place on October 20th from the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois. Following Bound For Glory, Impact will move to its new night and network Tuesdays on AXS TV as well as the Fight Network in Canada and its international feed.
The stars are out for today’s @IMPACTWRESTLING media day at @AXSTV Studios! We’ve got @TheTayaValkyrie @ScottDAmore @TheSamiCallihan @JimmyJacobsX @realjoshmathews @johnnyswinger2 pic.twitter.com/DG42OZgwEr
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) October 11, 2019
Chatting with @IMPACTWRESTLING world heavyweight champion @MrGMSI_BCage at today’s @AXSTV media day. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Nrxcw6GOlj
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) October 11, 2019
We had a great chat with @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts champion @TheTayaValkyrie at today’s @AXSTV media today in Los Angeles. #TayaValkyrie #ImpactWrestling #AXSTV pic.twitter.com/sy71gCLTS3
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) October 11, 2019
Also chatted with top @IMPACTWRESTLING World title contender @TheSamiCallihan at today’s @AXSTV media day. And the shirt he’s wearing is a button down @RickandMorty shirt. #SamiCallihan #AXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/mD4MT40Hch
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) October 11, 2019
During today’s @AXSTV @IMPACTWRESTLING media day, it was announced that Bound for Glory 2019 is officially sold out for the @OdeumExpoCenter this month. #ImpactWrestling
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) October 11, 2019
