Impact News: Eddie Edwards Says Honor No More Is ‘No More,’ Moose Puts Suspicion On Bully Ray

– Eddie Edwards addressed the status of Honor No More on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During a sit-down interview with Gia Miller, Edwards said that Honor No More is “no more” and said that there’s nothing left to salvage. He said that his status with Alisha is between them and said that he is going to get revenge on PCO:

– Moose tried to sow some more dissent against Bully Ray on this week’s Impact over the attack on Ace Austin last week. During a match between Bey and Tommy Dreamer, Moose came down to ringside and confronted Bully, then tripped Bey to make it seem like Bully did it. Bey got the win over Dreamer anyway and commented on the turn of events on Twitter: