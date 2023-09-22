Impact News: Impact Thanks Fans For 1000 Episodes, Highlights From This Week

– Impact took to social media following tonight’s show to thank fans for supporting them for 1,000 episodes. The company posted to Twitter and wrote:

“Whether you crossed the line, fell in love with the new face of professional wrestling or continue to own the night every Thursday – we thank you for all your time and dedication and support over the last 1000 episodes of IMPACT. Here’s to the next 1000. #IMPACT1000”

Whether you crossed the line, fell in love with the new face of professional wrestling or continue to own the night every Thursday – we thank you for all your time and dedication and support over the last 1000 episodes of IMPACT. Here's to the next 1000. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/ij368PkQch — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 22, 2023

– The company posted the following highlights from tonight’s show: