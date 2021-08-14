wrestling / News
Impact World Championship Changes Hands on AEW Rampage
We have a new Impact World Champion following this week’s AEW Rampage premiere. Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to claim the title in the opening match of Friday’s show.
The win marks Christian’s first run with this iteration of the title; he previously held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship as part of TNA. Christian’s win ends Omega’s run at 111 days, having won the title at Impact Rebellion. You can see clips from the match below:
