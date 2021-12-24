wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Taping and PPV Dates Through March
Impact Wrestling has its March schedule laid out, announcing their slate of upcoming events. The company took to Twitter to announce its upcoming schedule as follows:
January 8th: Impact Hard to Kill – Dallas, Texas
January 9th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Dallas, Texas
January 21st: Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
January 22nd: Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
February 19th: Impact No Surrender – New Orleans, Louisiana
February 20th: Impact Wrestling Taping – New Orleans, Louisiana
March 5th: Impact Sacrifice – Louisville, Kentucky
March 6th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Louisville, Kentucky
March 18th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 19th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The #RoadToRebellion begins January 8th at #HardToKill
Check out all the upcoming events in cities near you below!
More Info: https://t.co/bQfDZGK3RH
#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/MkBBszdssT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2021
