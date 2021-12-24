wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Taping and PPV Dates Through March

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has its March schedule laid out, announcing their slate of upcoming events. The company took to Twitter to announce its upcoming schedule as follows:

January 8th: Impact Hard to Kill – Dallas, Texas
January 9th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Dallas, Texas
January 21st: Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
January 22nd: Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
February 19th: Impact No Surrender – New Orleans, Louisiana
February 20th: Impact Wrestling Taping – New Orleans, Louisiana
March 5th: Impact Sacrifice – Louisville, Kentucky
March 6th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Louisville, Kentucky
March 18th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 19th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

