Impact Wrestling Announces Taping and PPV Dates Through March

Impact Wrestling has its March schedule laid out, announcing their slate of upcoming events. The company took to Twitter to announce its upcoming schedule as follows:

January 8th: Impact Hard to Kill – Dallas, Texas

January 9th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Dallas, Texas

January 21st: Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

January 22nd: Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

February 19th: Impact No Surrender – New Orleans, Louisiana

February 20th: Impact Wrestling Taping – New Orleans, Louisiana

March 5th: Impact Sacrifice – Louisville, Kentucky

March 6th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Louisville, Kentucky

March 18th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

March 19th: Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania