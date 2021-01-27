Impact Wrestling Deal With Moose Reportedly Expires This Summer

During Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill event earlier this month, Don Callis said in a segment with Moose that the “TNA Champion” had another two years left on his contract. As Moose signed a multi-year agreement back in 2019, some took this to mean that he had signed another deal for another two years.

However, Fightful reports that Callis’ references to Moose having two more years was just part of the storyline. In reality, his deal with Impact is set to expire this June, which will make him a free agent. This is one of several contracts that are believed to be coming up through the first half of the year.