Impact Wrestling Moving To Tuesday Nights Internationally

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will be moving to Tuesday nights on the Fight Network in Canada as well as internationally. Here’s a press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Moving to Tuesdays on Fight Network in Canada and International Markets

Flagship Weekly Wrestling Series ‘IMPACT!’ to Air on Tuesday Nights at 8:00 p.m. ET

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today that its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! will move to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fight Network in Canada and on its international feed, including Portugal and Greece, starting on Oct. 22.

IMPACT! will also air on GameTV in Canada on Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The first episode in the new time slot will feature a special entitled THIS IS IMPACT!, which will include non-televised matches from BOUND FOR GLORY, the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, plus profiles on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars.

IMPACT Wrestling is renowned for its world-class roster of athletes, led by IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, legends Rob Van Dam and Rhino, third-generation superstar Tessa Blanchard, high-flying X-Division stars such as Rich Swann and TJP, former NFL player Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin, plus the Knockouts, including Champion Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood and others.

Since its inception in 2002 IMPACT! has been a leading destination for professional wrestling fans, televised globally in 120 countries, while growing its popularity and reach on YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.fightnetwork.com.

