– PWInsider reports that Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Impact Wrestling showcased Jeff Hardy’s wildest matches in TNA:

– Fans who don’t get AXS TV can also watch tonight’s episode by subscribing to Impact’s Ultimate Insiders page. Also, the first episode of Joe Hendry’s Food Fight is now available on Ultimate Insiders and Impact Plus.