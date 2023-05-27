May 27, 2023 | Posted by

– Impact Wrestling will be back London, Ontario, Canada tonight for the Under Siege Fallout TV tapings. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s tapings:

* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Heath Miller vs. Champagne Singh

* Trinity Fatu vs. Savannah Evans

* The Good Hands vs. Subculture

* Jodi Threat vs. Dani Luna

* Sheldon Jean w/ Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry

* Gisele Shaw & Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly

* Tara Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Under Siege:









