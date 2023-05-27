wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Tonight’s Under Siege Fallout TV Tapings Lineup, Trinity Fatu Set for Action, Under Siege Video Highlights

May 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact wrestling Under Siege 2023 Canada Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling will be back London, Ontario, Canada tonight for the Under Siege Fallout TV tapings. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s tapings:

* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Heath Miller vs. Champagne Singh
* Trinity Fatu vs. Savannah Evans
* The Good Hands vs. Subculture
* Jodi Threat vs. Dani Luna
* Sheldon Jean w/ Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry
* Gisele Shaw & Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly
* Tara Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Under Siege:





