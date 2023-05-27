wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Tonight’s Under Siege Fallout TV Tapings Lineup, Trinity Fatu Set for Action, Under Siege Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling will be back London, Ontario, Canada tonight for the Under Siege Fallout TV tapings. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s tapings:
* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Heath Miller vs. Champagne Singh
* Trinity Fatu vs. Savannah Evans
* The Good Hands vs. Subculture
* Jodi Threat vs. Dani Luna
* Sheldon Jean w/ Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry
* Gisele Shaw & Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Killer Kelly
* Tara Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Under Siege: