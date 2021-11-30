Impact Wrestling on Thanksgiving Day Draws Lowest AXS TV Numbers Ever

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston now has the Thursday night cable TV ratings for Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which aired on Thanksgiving day. Last Thursday’s episode drew an average audience of 48,000 viewers.

Viewership for Impact dropped from the previous week, which drew 129,000 viewers. Per Thurston, this is the lowest TV viewership for Impact since the show moved to AXS TV. Previously, Impact aired on Tuesday nights on AXS TV before the show moved to Thursday nights last April.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key demo, Impact Wrestling drew a 0.01 rating, or 13,000 viewers. This is also the lowest key demo rating since the show moved to AXS TV. The key demo rating last week was a 0.02.

Per Showbuzz Daily, the NCAA College Football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State that aired on ESPN topped the ratings for Thursday night with 0.46. The movie Nine Kittens of Christmas on Hallmark Channel topped the viewership for the night with 2.680 million viewers.