Impact Wrestling Draws Highest Viewership in 18 Months, Rating Ticks Down Slightly

– Wrestlenomics has an update on the latest television numbers for last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last Thursday’s show averaged 153,000 viewers. That’s the show’s highest viewership in 18 months.

Last week’s episode drew 111,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.02 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The rating was slightly down from last week’s 0.03 rating.

Additionally, the NJPW show on AXS TV that aired following Impact drew 62,000 viewers. The episode featured last year’s G1 Climax Final with Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay.