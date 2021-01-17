wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Rebellion PPV Announced, Eric Young Stable Name, Hogan & Steelz Tag Team Name
January 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact has announced that their Rebellion PPV will take place on Saturday, April 24th.
IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on Saturday April 24th with #Rebellion! pic.twitter.com/ZljpfOQTcc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
– The official name of Eric Young’s stable is Violent By Design.
– The official name of the Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz tag team is Fire N’ Flayva.
