Impact Wrestling News: Rebellion PPV Announced, Eric Young Stable Name, Hogan & Steelz Tag Team Name

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling Rebellion

– Impact has announced that their Rebellion PPV will take place on Saturday, April 24th.

– The official name of Eric Young’s stable is Violent By Design.

– The official name of the Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz tag team is Fire N’ Flayva.

