Impact Wrestling News: Rebellion PPV Announced, Eric Young Stable Name, Hogan & Steelz Tag Team Name

– Impact has announced that their Rebellion PPV will take place on Saturday, April 24th.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on Saturday April 24th with #Rebellion! pic.twitter.com/ZljpfOQTcc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

– The official name of Eric Young’s stable is Violent By Design.

– The official name of the Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz tag team is Fire N’ Flayva.