Impact Wrestling To Announce New Signing At Tonight’s Knockouts Knockdown PPV

October 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Knockouts Knockdown

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce a new Knockouts signing during tonight’s Knockouts Knockdown PPV event. It’s unknown who the new arrival is, but the report describes it as an “interesting” choice. 411’s own Steve Cook will provide live coverage of the event later tonight.

