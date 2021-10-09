wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling To Announce New Signing At Tonight’s Knockouts Knockdown PPV
October 9, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce a new Knockouts signing during tonight’s Knockouts Knockdown PPV event. It’s unknown who the new arrival is, but the report describes it as an “interesting” choice. 411’s own Steve Cook will provide live coverage of the event later tonight.
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE’s Relationship With Peacock, Fox Relationship Throwing MLW’s Tubi Plans in Doubt
- Details On Why Harry Smith Has Been Absent From WWE Following Return
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear