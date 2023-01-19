wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling to Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe Tonight, Note on Main Event

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jay Briscoe ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

PWInsider reportst that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Also, Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit will main event tonight’s show. The broadcast begins on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

