wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling to Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe Tonight, Note on Main Event
January 19, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reportst that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Also, Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit will main event tonight’s show. The broadcast begins on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
More Trending Stories
- ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Saudi Arabia Would Change WWE, What It Would Mean For Wrestling
- Roman Reigns Reaches Longest WWE Title Reign in Over 35 Years
- WWE Reportedly Bringing in Indie Talent to Help Produce Women’s Royal Rumble