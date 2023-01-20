wrestling / News
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:
* Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Viking Raiders
* Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes
* Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns contract signing
BREAKING: The #BrawlingBrutes will take on #Imperium TONIGHT in a 1st Round Match of the #SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament 👊 pic.twitter.com/8rgYOtTiuU
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2023
