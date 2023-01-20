Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:

* Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Viking Raiders

* Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes

* Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns contract signing