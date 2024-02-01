Indi Hartwell Not Sure She Should Have Pushed Through Injury At NXT Spring Breakin’

Indi Hartwell suffered an ankle injury in her match at NXT Spring Breakin’ but pushed through to retain the title, and she isn’t sure she made the right choice.

Indi Hartwell suffered an ankle injury in her match at NXT Spring Breakin’ but pushed through to retain the title, and she isn’t sure she made the right choice. Hartwell defended her title against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez at the April 25th NXT special, just before she got drafted to Raw. She ended up giving up the title the next week.

“Looking back, I don’t know if I should have done that,” Hartwell told West Sport (per Fightful). “In the moment, I was like, ‘I have to go back out there.’ I was begging the coaches and producers and the medical team to let me go back out there. Yeah, it bloody hurt. I thought, how much worse can it get? I did it.”

Hartwell was out for three months due to the injury and has since competed alongside Candice LeRae on WWE Raw. She was a competitor in the women’s Rumble match at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.