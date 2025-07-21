wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Beats Tessa Blanchard At TNA Slammiversary, Attacked By Blanchard Post-Match
Indi Hartwell got a win over Tessa Blanchard at TNA Slammiversary, though Blanchard got her revenge after the match. Sunday’s PPV saw Hartwell pick up the win over her rival by pinfall to stay undefeated in TNA.
After the match, Hartwell was being interviewed by Gia Miller when Blanchard attacked both women and beat them down. After Blanchard got backstage, Satino Marella showed up and had security escort her out of the building.
