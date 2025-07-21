wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Beats Tessa Blanchard At TNA Slammiversary, Attacked By Blanchard Post-Match

July 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indi Hartwell Gia Miller TNA Slammiversary 2025 Image Credit: TNA

Indi Hartwell got a win over Tessa Blanchard at TNA Slammiversary, though Blanchard got her revenge after the match. Sunday’s PPV saw Hartwell pick up the win over her rival by pinfall to stay undefeated in TNA.

After the match, Hartwell was being interviewed by Gia Miller when Blanchard attacked both women and beat them down. After Blanchard got backstage, Satino Marella showed up and had security escort her out of the building.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1947099106117079272

