Indi Hartwell Beats Tessa Blanchard At TNA Slammiversary, Attacked By Blanchard Post-Match

Indi Hartwell got a win over Tessa Blanchard at TNA Slammiversary, though Blanchard got her revenge after the match. Sunday’s PPV saw Hartwell pick up the win over her rival by pinfall to stay undefeated in TNA.

After the match, Hartwell was being interviewed by Gia Miller when Blanchard attacked both women and beat them down. After Blanchard got backstage, Satino Marella showed up and had security escort her out of the building.

Tessa Blanchard goes head to head with @indi_hartwell and it’s happening RIGHT NOW at #TNASlammiversary! Watch LIVE on TNA+:https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/dMDxvvyMa6 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025

