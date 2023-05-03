Indi Hartwell Vacates NXT Women’s Championship, Tournament To Crown New Champion

The NXT Women’s Championship has been vacated by Indi Hartwell, with a tournament set to crown a new champion. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Hartwell come out and address her being drafted to WWE Raw. Hartwell talked about her journey in NXT and the importance of the NXT Women’s Championship, and then announced that a tournament will kick off next week to crown a new champion. The tournament will culminate at NXT Battleground on May 28th.

Hartwell’s title reign lasted 31 days, having won the title at NXT Stand & Deliver. She suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s title defense against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez, but returned to the match to retain the title.