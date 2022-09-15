Indi Hartwell vs. Amari Miller Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Indi Hartwell faces Amari Miller in the main event. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Amari Miller

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan

* Bronco Nima vs. Duke Hudson

Hartwell and Miller primed for exciting clash on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Indi Hartwell and Amari Miller locking up in an exciting main event, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing Diamond Mine and colliding with Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan, and Bronco Nima and Duke Hudson slugging it out in a brawl.

Hartwell recently had her three-match winning streak snapped when she took on the ruthless Blair Davenport on NXT 2.0, but she’ll be seeking a bounce-back win when she makes her first appearance on NXT Level Up.

One of the more popular newcomers, Miller has won two of her last three matches on WWE’s newest brand, having defeated Arianna Grace and Jacobs before recently losing to Kiana James.

And while it took some time, Nile finally seems to be (slightly) warming up to Paxley, who went on a weeks-long crusade to join Diamond Mine and team up with the no-nonsense Superstar.

They’ll engage Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs, who are hoping to secure their first victory as a unit.

Finally, two trash-talking, hard-hitting competitors will go toe-to-toe when Nima meets Hudson.

Hudson has gone 3-0 on NXT Level Up, while Nima hopes for his first career win.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!