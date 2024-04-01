IPW Madness Results 3.30.24: Michiana Title Match, More

IPW Madness took place on Saturday night, with the Michiana Championship defended and more. You can see the full results from the Lansing, Michigan show below, per Fightful:

* Chad Alpha def. Darling Roge

* The Skinwalkers def. The Midwest Misfits

* Josh Raymond def. Felix Moreo

* Big Jorge def. The Amazing Zondo

* KC Tempest fought Thee Spyder to a no contest

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: The Dark Gentleman def. Anderson Knight