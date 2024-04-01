wrestling / News
IPW Madness Results 3.30.24: Michiana Title Match, More
March 31, 2024 | Posted by
IPW Madness took place on Saturday night, with the Michiana Championship defended and more. You can see the full results from the Lansing, Michigan show below, per Fightful:
* Chad Alpha def. Darling Roge
* The Skinwalkers def. The Midwest Misfits
* Josh Raymond def. Felix Moreo
* Big Jorge def. The Amazing Zondo
* KC Tempest fought Thee Spyder to a no contest
* IPW Michiana Championship Match: The Dark Gentleman def. Anderson Knight
