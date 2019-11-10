Israel’s IPWA Announces Bully Gunn, Sammy Guevara For December Show

– Israeli pro wrestling company IPWA have announced their next show and it features Billy Gunn, Sammy Guevara and more. The company announced a new multi-event deal with Cinema City that starts with December 15th’s Cinema City Wrestling. The full announcement is below:

Gery Roif and IPWA Wrestling are extremely proud to announce that IPWA has signed a multi event deal with Cinema City and therefore our next event will be held in Cinema City Glilot – one of the most central venues in Israel. The event will be called “Cinema City Wrestling” and it will take place December 15th in a 900 seat arena.

The event will be headlined by our IPWA champion – Matt Sydal (Former WWE Tag Team Champion, Evan Bourne) as he will defend the IPWA title against one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all times – “BAD ASS” BILLY GUNN!!!

Billy Gunn is a 2019 class WWE Hall of Famer, currently a producer for AEW, former 11 times WWF/E tag team champion (with Bart Gunn as the Smoking Gunns, with Road Doag as the New Age Outlaws and more), former WWE Intercontinental and Hardcore champion, 1999 King of the Ring and a member of one of the greatest factions in wrestling history – DX (Degeneration X, with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, X-Pac and Chyna).

Also we are delighted to announce that we have just signed one of the hottest superstars in AEW today – the mega talented Sammy Guevara to to fly to us from Houston, TX and wrestle on our big “Wrestling in Cinema City” event December 15th. He is a former AAA Lucha Libre World Cruiserweight champin and currently a member of Chris Jericho’s “Inner Circle” group in AEW.

In addition, we will feature a special International Women’s Wrestling bout between Scotland’s Molly Spartan and our own Gaya Glass.

“It is a huge step for Israeli Wrestling, to be established and recognized as one of the top professional independent wrestling promotions in the world, emphasizing the word “professional”. This event is probably the most important event in Israeli wrestling history, because it’s not just a one time thing, but rather a big show that will lead to more big shows, more big names, more recognition and more success” – said IPWA promoter and founder, Gery Roif.

Fans can buy tickets here for only 250nis

https://www.cinema-city.co.il/movie/2799

For more info on the card, please visit ipwa-wrestlng.com