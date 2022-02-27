wrestling / News

Ivy Nile Announces Engagement, Malcolm Bivens Comments

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ivy Nile WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT star Ivy Nile is officially engaged, as she revealed on social media on Sunday. The Diamond Mine member posted to her Twitter account to note that she and her partner are set to tie the knot, writing:

“It was always you here’s to forever with you.”

Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens retweeted the statement with his own suggestion for the wedding, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.

