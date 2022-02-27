Ivy Nile Announces Engagement, Malcolm Bivens Comments

WWE NXT star Ivy Nile is officially engaged, as she revealed on social media on Sunday. The Diamond Mine member posted to her Twitter account to note that she and her partner are set to tie the knot, writing:

“It was always you here’s to forever with you.”

Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens retweeted the statement with his own suggestion for the wedding, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.

It was always you 💜 here’s to forever with you 💍 pic.twitter.com/zsKb54Fgvg — ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) February 27, 2022