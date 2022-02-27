wrestling / News
Ivy Nile Announces Engagement, Malcolm Bivens Comments
WWE NXT star Ivy Nile is officially engaged, as she revealed on social media on Sunday. The Diamond Mine member posted to her Twitter account to note that she and her partner are set to tie the knot, writing:
“It was always you here’s to forever with you.”
Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens retweeted the statement with his own suggestion for the wedding, as you can see below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
It was always you 💜 here’s to forever with you 💍 pic.twitter.com/zsKb54Fgvg
— ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) February 27, 2022
Let me handle the catering for the wedding. Cause if I have to eat grilled chicken breasts smothered in Muscle Milk, I’m flipping over tables. https://t.co/Vb4bgUL5rh
— MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) February 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run