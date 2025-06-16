IWRG Funcion Espectacular Results 6.13.25: Tag Team Main Event, More

International Wrestling Revolution Group held its Funcion Espectacular in Zaragoza, Mexico on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Bengalee def. Krazy Star & Quimera

* Mexa Boys def. Mala Fama

* Angel Kid & Hijo de Mascarita Divina def. Felino Boy & Mini Canis

* Shotas def. Pandemia

* Mascara Sagrada & Hijo de Dos Caras def. Hijo del Fishman & Hijo del Pirata Morgan