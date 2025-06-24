wrestling / News
IWRG Funcion Espectacular Results 6.22.25: Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
IWRG held its latest Funcion Espectacular show on Sunday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Arena Naucalpan show below (per Fightful) along with the full show:
* Kenji def. Felino Boy
* Principe Centauro & Rey Astaroth def. Cosmico & Ajolotl
* Oficial AK47 & Principe Centauro def. Big Strippers
* Big Mami & Shotas def. Keyra, Bugambilia & Aura.
* Villano V Jr. & Revolution Crew def. Bombero Infernal, Hijo de Dos Caras & Relampago
* Puerquiza Extrema def. Canek Jr., Hijo del Fishman & Lukianos
