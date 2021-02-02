wrestling / News
IWTV Announces Official Partnership With Pluto TV
IWTV, which serves as a top streaming service for independent wrestling, has officially announced a content distribution deal with Pluto TV. The partnership will consist of IWTV partner promotions being featured on the “Pro Wrestling Channel” within the Pluto TV service.
Here’s the full release from IWTV on the deal:
We’re excited to announce a new distribution partnership launching today as IWTV will be bringing independent wrestling to Pluto TV.
This new partnership will see IWTV partner promotions featured on the new “Pro Wrestling Channel” on Pluto TV with new events submitted regularly!
Here’s what’s available right now on Pluto TV’s “Pro Wrestling Channel”
Beyond Wrestling “Uncharted Territory Season 1”
Women’s Wrestling Revolution Entire Library
DEFY Wrestling’s “DEFY Now”
Pluto TV is a free app available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Playstation, Tivo, Xfinity, Roku and more! (Where to watch Pluto TV)
