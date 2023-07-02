IYO SKY, Damian Priest Address Interfactional Confrontations From MITB

At the post-event media scrum for Money In The Bank, both IYO SKY and Damian Priest shared their thoughts on the in-ring circumstances that set them in opposition against members of their respective stables (per Wrestling Inc). SKY and Priest both directly or indirectly cost their teammate a victory during the show, but each insisted the events of the evening did not change the unity they share with their faction. You can find some highlights and watch the complete press conference below.

SKY on her defeat of Bayley in her ladder match: “We won. We were Damage CTRL. This is our briefcase.”

Priest on distracting Balor during his match with Rollins: “Sometimes there’s misunderstandings. To be fair, we’ve had a few lately. But as far as the Judgment Day is concerned, Finn Balor and I are concerned, we’re brothers. Everything is good. I think he wasn’t sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn’t the goal. It wasn’t an idea of mine. I did not want to do that. If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in. And I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way, but I can’t control that. Finn had the match won. He just didn’t win. There’s nothing I can do about it.”