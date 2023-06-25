Jack Vaughn On His ‘Super Indie Move’ TikTok, Reaction To the Video

Independent wrestler Jack Vaughn went viral for a TikTok video riffing on independent wrestling styles, and he recently talked about the video and the reaction to it. Vaughn spoke with Fightul’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see some highlights below:

On putting the video together. “That particular video, it’s funny because some videos that I think, that I put a lot of effort into, ‘Oh man, this is going to be great and get tons of plays,’ and it does nothing. Then, there is stuff like this where, the way it started is, there are a lot of guys that do that particular spot on television now where they jump up and down between the top and middle ropes, and to me, it’s a silly spot and it really doesn’t make any sense why you wouldn’t just pull them off or why you’re sitting there holding their hand and holding them up. I saw it on TV or another clip and decided to poke fun at it.”

On the reaction online: “For the most part, it’s been positive. I’ve had a lot of people go, ‘Yeah, I like that kind of wrestling, but this is still funny.’ It’s poking fun and having fun. I’m used to negative comments. This is definitely not my most controversial that I’ve ever put out there, but for the most part the reaction has been pretty positive.”