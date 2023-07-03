Jack Vaughn Talks Using Social Media As An “Old-School Wrestler”

In a recent appearance with In The Weeds, Jack Vaughn explained utilizing social media in contrast to his classic wrestling-era gimmick (via Fightful). According to Vaughn, social media has been a useful tool in networking and career promotion. You can find a highlight from Vaughn and watch the complete interview below.

On being old-school but using newer technology: “I wish that social media didn’t play as big of a part in getting over for wrestlers as it does. I wish we could all get over based on our ability, but that is the way the world has gone. Actually, I quit wrestling for a few years and then came back full-time in 2019. When I did that, with this gimmick, I was like, ‘I’m not going to have any social media.’ An old-school wrestler, why is he going to be on social media? He’s not going to be on TikTok. It was one of those things where I eventually realized that I had to. It is a very useful tool. There’s a reason why I’ve been wrestling for this long and people are just now starting to discover me through social media. For me, it’s been great. It’s a great networking tool, it’s gotten me bookings. I have bookings through all different parts of the country based on people who have found me through social media. For me, it’s been fantastic and is a useful tool for wrestlers that know how to use it properly.”