Jade Cargill is dominating as AEW TBS Champion right now, and she recently weighed in on the idea of holding both women’s titles as well as Cardi B possibly appearing in AEW. Cargill spoke with DJ Whoo Kid for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

Jade Cargill on Cardi B potentially appearing in AEW: “Man listen, if she popped out, I am a huge — listen, I listen to her songs to get pumped up. Between, it’s songs like Doja Cat, Cardi B, I listen to songs that get me pumped up. Because I’m that bitch, right? so I need to listen to music that’s going to make me feel empowered and like, I’m just going to go out there and kick ass and their own everything I touch. And her music does that. Which, I think she retweeted Trina and I was just like — I know they’re not talking about me, but listen, you’ve seen me, and that in and of itself. And she’s a wrestling fan, so if Cardi B wants to pop up on my show, on That Bitch Show? TBS, Wednesdays at 8? I would love that.”

On possibly holding both women’s titles at once: “I mean, I’m two years in the game. I think it would be a total disrespect if I just go for both belts, and get both belts right now. Ao I’m just going to give these women the time and grace to do their best until I decide that I want to go for the other belt. So honestly, it’s on my time. Let me just give them grace and give them time to get themselves together, and get the little shine they need. Because once I take over, it’s done. Everything’s on my time and I’m just relaxed chilling. I’m enjoying this belt right now and building it up and making it more special than the main belt right now. And that’s my goal.”

