Jade Cargill On a Possible Match With Sasha Banks, Would Love an AEW All-Women’s PPV

Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant forces in the AEW women’s division, and she recently weighed in on the idea of facing Sasha Banks one day and an all-women’s AEW PPV. Cargill spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count recently and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On a possible match with Banks: “I have no idea. Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know.”

On a potential all-women’s AEW PPV: “That would be great if we could. I know for a fact that the women in the locker room, they can give — all of them could give — five star matches. We just need the time to do it, and the time to shine. I mean, we have a very talented roster of ladies. It’s just, you know, we have one match a show and we’re trying to do the best to perform and maximize the minutes we’re given.”

On such a show giving the women the chance to show what they can do: “It would be stellar, yes! The matchups that — the faces that haven’t been on Rampage or Dynamite, or haven’t been on there in many months? It would be a great, stellar show, I’m very certain of that. Especially with not having to worry about fighting for positions or anything like that, it’s just an all-women’s show, everyone has time.”

