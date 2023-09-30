Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, newly signed WWE talent Jade Cargill discussed her friends in AEW and who she will miss the most. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jade Cargill on her friends in the business: “I really just have a knit-tight bubble, I don’t mingle around too much because of the business, I kind of go home to my family and take care of home, I don’t really have much time. I will say, Ricky Starks, Billy Gunn, QT Marshall, I love Daniel Bryan — great guy, sweet guy, he was a great mentor to me as well.”

On people rooting for her success: “I have so many people who are great in this industry that reach out to me and want to see me succeed. These are people who put butts in seats, who got people to pay top dollar to see them, that’s important to me.”

On missing Cody Rhodes when he left AEW: “I missed Cody Rhodes when he left. He’s one of the people who would talk to me and get me to understand because it’s not an easy system, it’s a different monster, it’s different than anything I’ve been a part of.”