Jake Hager Planned to Return from MMA and Challenge Roman Reigns

In a recent conversation on K&S WrestleFest, Jake Hager (fka WWE’s Jack Swagger) shared some details about his initial plans after parting ways with the promotion (via Fightful). According to Hager, he intended to return to WWE and challenge Roman Reigns after spending some time in the MMA industry. You can find a highlight from Hager and watch the virtual signing video below.

On his original plans after leaving WWE: “When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I’d kick Roman’s butt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that.”