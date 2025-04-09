Jake Roberts Thinks He Could’ve Surpassed Hulk Hogan As WWE’s Top Star

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about having a chip on his shoulder while working with Honky Tonk Man, Hulk Hogan, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On having a chip on his shoulder while working with Honky Tonk Man: “Yeah, I did man. I was in a bad f**king mood. And not only turning babyface, but then him clocking me like he did. He f**ked me up, man.”

On being hurt by Honky Tonk Man’s guitar shot: “I knew that I was hurt… [in hindsight] I would’ve got the surgery right away.”

On whether he thought he could surpass Hulk Hogan as top star: “I know if I was given the opportunity, I could. But I knew that I wasn’t going to get that opportunity. You know, I was in limbo.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.