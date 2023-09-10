wrestling / News
Jake Roberts to be Featured in Multi-Part Hope Series for Clean Slate Living
September 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Clean Slate Living recently announced a new multi-part Hope series featuring an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts. You can check out a preview for the interview series below. The digital series with Roberts debuts on September 23.
The Clean Slate Living channel is devoted to “Second Chances and inspiring viewers that it’s never too late for a clean slate. You can view that preview below: