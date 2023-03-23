Jake Roberts on How He Helps Behind the Scenes on AEW Dark

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed working behind the scenes in AEW at the Dark TV tapings. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on helping behind-the-scenes for AEW Dark: “Right now what I do is once a month we go to Orlando, we do Dark, and I go down there and I get with the guys and I help them do interviews. I try to teach them a better way to do their interviews, which, I know how to do interviews. It’s easy for me, but these guys are [inexperienced with promos]. They’re not used to it. They don’t get it yet. I’m there to help them and I enjoy doing it.”

On helping teach the next generation: “I’m happy to do it, and I hope to continue to do it.”